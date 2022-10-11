Kalın: Erdoğan intends to discuss with Putin Ankara's mediation in Ukraine

11 Oct. 21:45

During talks in Astana, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to discuss with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the prospects for Turkish mediation in Ukraine, Erdoğan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said in an interview with 24Tv.

"President Erdoğan will discuss with Putin our prospects, the steps that we can take to achieve a ceasefire (in Ukraine)", he explained.

Kalın stated a very large number of "pitfalls, traps and holes" in the process of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The official representative of the Turkish President added that during telephone conversations with Erdoğan, Putin announced his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine with the mediation of Türkiye.