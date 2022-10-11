Rossiya Airlines to connect Sochi and Baku from October 31

11 Oct. 22:15

According to the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, direct flights from Sochi to Baku will start on October 31.

Daily flights will be operated by the Rossiya Airline on SuperJet 100 aircraft, the Embassy's message says.

"The charm of antiquity and the splendor of modernity, the old city' narrow streets and wide boulevards, ancient towers and futuristic skyscrapers, parks, museums, incredible cuisine - this is the capital of Azerbaijan, where it will be pleasant to spend one of the autumn-winter holidays", the diplomatic mission added.