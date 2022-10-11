Georgia and Türkiye to deepen cooperation in tourism

11 Oct. 22:55

The first meeting of the bilateral working group of Georgian-Turkish cooperation in the field of tourism was held in Istanbul, the press service of the National Tourism Administration of Georgia reports.

Within the framework of the event, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Mariam Kvrivishvili, met with the Turkish government's delegation and the private sector representatives, headed by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Nadir Alpaslan.

During the meeting, the parties considered the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and the convergence of the public and private sectors of the two countries in the sector. The proposal and development of common tourism products, the exchange of experience, the improvement of the service level, trainings for representatives of the service sector and tourism events were discussed, Sputnik Georgia reports.