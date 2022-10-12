Zakharova: West’s sanction policy can drive global economy into recession

12 Oct. 9:20

The sanction policy of the West can drive the global economy into recession, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The global oil market faces new challenges at present not because of man-caused catastrophes and not because of natural phenomena <…>, on the contrary, due to manufactured actions of the West - sanctions, to be specific," the spokeswoman said.

"This insane, absolutely illegitimate, destructive sanction logic of the West, Washington in the first instance, can well drive the global economy into a recession, which will adversely affect the demand," Zakharova added.