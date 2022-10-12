Meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee to be held in Baku today

12 Oct. 10:00

The meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member-states will be held in Baku on October 12, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and the military attaché of Tajikistan to Russia will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, and Colonel General Karim Valiyev.