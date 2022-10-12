Israel downs quadcopter drone flown by Hamas near Gaza border

12 Oct. 10:40

Israeli forces on Tuesday brought down a small quadcopter drone launched by the Hamas terror group over the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the small off-the-shelf device was monitored during its flight and did not cross Israel’s barrier with the coastal enclave. It was brought down while flying near the border fence.

The drone was taken by the military for further inspection, the IDF added.

Earlier this year, the Iron Dome air defense system shot down a “suspicious” aircraft flying over the Gaza Strip.