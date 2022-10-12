Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship

12 Oct. 11:40

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said Biden would work with Congress "to think through what that relationship ought to look like going forward".

"And I think he's going to be willing to start to have those conversations right away. I don't think this is anything that's going to have to wait or should wait, quite frankly, for much longer," Kirby added.