Erdogan heads to Kazakhstan for talks with Putin, regional summit

12 Oct. 12:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed Wednesday for the Kazakh capital Astana to meet with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to participate in a regional summit.

Erdogan and Tokayev will hold one-on-one talks and attend inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues after an official welcoming ceremony.

The presidents will also co-chair the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to enhance political, economic, cultural and defense ties.

While in Astana, Erdogan on Thursday will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two-day summit will address political, economic, humanitarian and environmental issues as well as new challenges and threats.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.