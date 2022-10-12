Leak detected on Druzhba oil pipeline string in Poland

12 Oct. 12:40

A leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline - the main route for oil supplies to Germany - in Poland, Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said on Wednesday.

"Late on Tuesday, PERN automation systems detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on one of the two strings of the western section of the gas pipeline - about 70 km from Plock," the operator said in a statement.

Pern's emergency services and a state fire brigade immediately rushed to the site to assess the situation, secure the area and begin restoration work, the statement read.

Druzhba oil pipeline provides oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe. The pipeline originates in Russia’s Samara region and branches into two sections - northern and southern, passes through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania.