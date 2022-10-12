Saudi Arabia: OPEC+ decision to cut oil output was not political

12 Oct. 13:00

Saudi Arabia’s ties with the United States are strategic and have supported the security and stability of the Middle East, the top Saudi diplomat Faisal bin Farhan said, defending the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output, according to Al Arabiya.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s comments came shortly after Biden administration officials repeatedly said that Washington needed to review its relationship with Saudi Arabia after last week’s decision by OPEC+.

“Our relationship with the United States has been institutionalized since it was established,” Prince Faisal told Al Arabiya.

Addressing the OPEC+ decision, Prince Faisal denied it was a political move. “The OPEC+ decision was purely economic and was taken unanimously by the [organization’s] member states.”

The Saudi foreign minister added: “OPEC+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision.”

US officials have publicly hit out at Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ move, with several American lawmakers calling for an immediate freeze on arms sales to Riyadh. On this, Prince Faisal said that the US-Saudi military cooperation served the interests of both countries.

Last week, OPEC+ agreed to decrease their output target by 2 million barrels daily.