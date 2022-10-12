Georgia secures 2nd term in UN human rights council

12 Oct. 15:30

Georgia was elected as a member of the United Nations human rights council for the second time, Georgian foreign ministry Ilia Darchiashvili said and added the position would provide “additional opportunities” to be involved in the international decision-making process for human rights protection.

"Honored that Georgia has been elected with 178 votes to UN_HRC for the term 2023-2025. Grateful to UN Member States for their support. Look forward to working with all stakeholders to reaffirm our commitment & contribute to global efforts to protect and promote human rights," he said.

Held as part of the 77th session of the UN general assembly in New York, the vote saw Georgia and 11 other countries elected as members of the council for 2023-2025. The terms will start from January 1.