12 Oct. 16:00

NATO could have promised Russia in the past but failed not to expand eastward, but it is still not an excuse for Moscow's escalation of tensions around Ukraine today, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The official noted that many people, including his friends, justify the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that NATO and the European Union did not keep their promises to Russia.

"It is possible. It is history. None of it justifies present events," Borrell said at an event in Madrid.