Russia to cut coal output by 1% in 2022

12 Oct. 17:00

Russia will reduce coal production by 1% by the end of the year, Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said.

"[A decline of] 1% in coal output. This is what we currently have and we believe that we will maintain it," he said.

In January-July 2022, the level of coal production decreased by 0.9%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote earlier in an article for the Energy Policy magazine. According to the article, coal exports from Russia for 7 months of 2022 fell by 8.6%, but the decline was offset by an increase in demand in the domestic market by 6.8% to 99.5 mln tons.