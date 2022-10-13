Ilham Aliyev invites Pakistan PM to visit Azerbaijan

13 Oct. 9:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, has met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Astana.

Aliyev stated that the meeting being held in Astana a month after the meeting in Samarkand was further evidence of the dynamism of relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who recalled the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan in Samarkand with great pleasure, invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Pakistan.

The President of Azerbaijan announced his intention to visit Pakistan and, in turn, invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that he would visit Azerbaijan with pleasure.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance to the people of Pakistan and stated that his country was still dealing with the consequences of the flood.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan had always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in connection with the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for Pakistan's position and emphasized that Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan's rightful position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.