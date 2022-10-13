Russia intends to offer Azerbaijan, Armenia to hold trilateral summit

13 Oct. 10:40

Russia will suggest that Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia hold another trilateral summit in the near future, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"We will propose holding another summit in a trilateral format with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we hope that in the very near future we will be able to agree on the terms of its holding," Ushakov told reporters.

He noted that Russia supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Moscow considers that "the key to achieving sustainable peace and solving all problems in the region lies through the implementation of trilateral agreements reached with the active participation of the Russian president.

"Of course, we see that extra-regional players, in particular, the EU and the U.S. are trying to get involved in this process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But they mostly use our developments and, of course, the fundamental agreements were reached in 2020 and 2021 with our active participation," Ushakov added.