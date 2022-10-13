Czech Republic tightens entry rules for Russian tourists

13 Oct. 11:00

The Czech Republic will turn away Russian tourists holding Schengen-zone visas issued by any country from Oct. 25, the foreign minister said, as it joined other European Union member states in tightening entry rules.

The Czech Republic had immediately stopped visas for Russians, except on humanitarian grounds. But it had been allowing in visitors at airports who had visas issued by other countries in the EU's Schengen travel zone.

The tightening of rules, approved by the government on Wednesday, means even those with EU visas from other states will not be allowed to enter.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said the ban will be for Russians holding visas for tourism, sport or culture.