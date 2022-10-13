Lavrov: CSTO ready to deploy observers to Armenia-Azerbaijan border

13 Oct. 11:20

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to deploy its observers to Armenia, but the bloc’s Collective Security Council has to make this decision, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Immediately after Armenia had requested an emergency CSTO summit, it took place, and decisions were made to send the CSTO Secretary General and the Chief of United Command to Armenia. They went there and brought back recommendations. We have had those recommendations for over a month. They provide for deploying a CSTO monitoring mission to Armenian territory, to its border with Azerbaijan," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Lavrov pointed out that the only thing that is required is a decision from the Collective Security Council, which should be convened by the CSTO chairman.

"Currently, it is the Republic of Armenia, so as soon as you have time, we will be ready to formally approve such a mission and we can start working," the Russian minister added.

For his part, Mirzoyan argued that Armenia was expecting observers, but such a meeting had not been agreed on yet. Lavrov affirmed that Russia is ready to hold such a session online at any time.