CICA to be transformed into international organization

13 Oct. 12:00

The participants of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit adopted a statement on the transformation of the forum into an international organization, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday during the 6th CICA summit in Astana.

Kazakhstan has chaired CICA since 2020. "[I hereby declare] the Astana statement on the transformation of CICA adopted," he said.

The CICA press service clarified that the status of the forum would be changed, it would be transformed into an international organization.

The Astana statement on the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and five other documents were approved at the summit on Thursday, according to the Kremlin website. Among them are a statement of CICA Heads of State on cooperation in ensuring security in the use of IT technologies and a CICA action plan to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The CICA summit decision on granting Kuwait the status of CICA member-state and the decision on CICA chairmanship in 2022-2024, as well as holding regular meetings of the Council of Heads of State and Government and the Council of Ministers were also approved. In addition, the CICA Fund statute was adopted.

Twenty seven states, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and others, are part of CICA.