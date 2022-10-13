Lavrov: Russia ready to contribute to implementation of Baku, Yerevan, Moscow agreements

13 Oct. 12:20

Russia is ready to contribute to the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and discuss what needs to be done to implement them as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We certainly want to discuss today how things are going in your talks with Azerbaijan. I know that you have had contacts in Europe quite recently, the media are full of various rumors and speculations. Of course, it would be important to consider today what else we could do so that the three trilateral statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are implemented more quickly," Lavrov said, opening talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Astana.