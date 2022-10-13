White House: Biden has no plans to meet with Putin

13 Oct. 12:40

U.S. President Joe Biden is not currently planning to ask for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, however Washington is ready to consider Moscow’s proposals for a prisoner exchange, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden spoke about it on Wednesday morning, and as he had said in an interview with CNN, he has no intention of meeting with President Putin, the press secretary said at a briefing aboard Air Force One, which was en route from Washington to Colorado.

Biden firmly believes that the Russians should accept the US proposal for a prisoner exchange or come up with their own counteroffer in order to hold negotiations, she added.