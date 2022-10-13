Bayramov: launch of Zangezur corridor to increase importance of South Caucasus

13 Oct. 13:00

The importance of the South Caucasus region will increse after the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana.

"The importance of the region will increase after the opening of the Zangezur corridor, which will serve to increase transit opportunities and strengthen the investment environment in general," the minister said.

Bayramov added that the end of the conflict created new opportunities to achieve long-term peace and stability in the region “through the restoration of economic and communication relations.”