Grigoryan: Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss schedule of peace treaty

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said he discussed with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in September the issue of signing a peace treaty between the countries by the end of 2022.

"We focused on the discussion of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue... the schedule of the peace treaty, meaning to have a peace treaty by the end of the year. And also the issue of delimitation of the border, that is, an agreement on the delimitation by the end of the year has been reached," Grigoryan said in a televised appearance on Armenia's First Channel broadcaster.

He added that the processes around the peace treaty and delimitation are interconnected as Armenia fears that Azerbaijan may use non-delimited borders to attack the republic after signing the peace treaty.