U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports

13 Oct. 15:00

The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.

"We're always considering all options," said a White House official. "There is no movement on this as of now."

Such a move, which has not been finalized, would likely boost global prices for the metal used in a wide range of consumer products and could reverse a previous White House stance that such sanctions could wreak havoc on global markets.

The administration's choices include an outright ban, raising tariffs to levels so punitive they would constitute an effective ban, or sanctioning United Co Rusal International PJSC, the company also known as Rusal that produces Russia's metal, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the conversations about an aluminum ban earlier on Wednesday.