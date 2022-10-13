Iranian president: NATO expansion undermine security in Asia

13 Oct. 15:45

The spread of terrorism and NATO expansion are undermining security in the Asian region, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit on Thursday in Astana.

"The spread of terrorism in various Asian countries as well as NATO expansion undermine the region’s security. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in particular, condemns economic terrorism and makes every effort to combat it. Economic terrorism is a universal threat that requires constant cooperation," Raisi said.

In addition, the Iranian president pointed to the need for a regional mechanism to promote peace and security, as well as to counter the threats faced by Asian countries.

The sixth CICA summit, which brings together leaders and representatives of the association's member countries, is being held on Thursday in Kazakhstan's capital city.