Serbia not to impose anti-Russian sanctions and ready to resist EU pressure

13 Oct. 17:50

Serbia is ready to face pressure from the European Union for the anti-Russian sanctions' rejection, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said. This will be the policy of the new government of the country, which will be formed in the near future.

"Will the sanctions against the Russian Federation be considered? There will be continued pressure on the Republic of Serbia. <...> ... this is an inevitable topic during every meeting that we hold with EU member states, the EU itself, the EU permanent delegation and other countries, including Japan and Singapore", the prime minister said at a briefing on Thursday.

"But our position remains the same - sanctions against the Russian Federation do not meet the interests of the Republic of Serbia", she said.

Brnabić reminded that the Serbian people "were themselves the object of sanctions in the 1990s", and Serbia knows "what people tolerate because of this, and that this does not influence the policy, intentions or behavior of the state".