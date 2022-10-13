Gazprom to start detailed discussions on Turkish Stream expansion next week

13 Oct. 18:30

The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said that a detailed discussion of the Turkish Stream expansion and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey would begin immediately.

On Thursday, Miller attended the meeting between Putin and Erdoğan in Astana, Channel One reports.

"The Turkish side showed, of course, very great interest. We agreed with our colleagues, in particular, at the corporate level and with the Turkish Minister of Energy that we would start the dialogue very, very quickly, literally from the beginning of next week. And we will proceed to absolutely competitive discussion of the scope and timing of the project", the head of Gazprom said.

Earlier, the Russian leader took the initiative to lay additional gas pipelines from Russia to Türkiye, as well as to create a gas hub on the EU border as an alternative to other gas pricing centers in Europe.