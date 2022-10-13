Visa regime between Uzbekistan and Iran become easier

13 Oct. 19:25

The agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Iran on visa facilitation, signed in September, entered into force on October 13.

According to the document, on a parity basis and in accordance with the provisions of national legislation, the parties introduce a simplified process for issuing visas for representatives of business and scientific circles of the parties, as well as for tourist groups. "Representatives of business community" refers to the one party state's citizens who are engaged in business or investment in the territory of the other party.

It is simplified to obtain a tourist visa for citizens of the state of one side (5-20 people), who simultaneously enter the territory of the other side for tourism purposes.

Visa applications are processed within three working days.