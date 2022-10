13 Oct. 19:59

Uzbekistan Airways is launching a new regular flight from Fergana to Dubai.

The first flight on the route will take place on October 30, flights will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Departure from Fergana will be at 08:40, while arrival in Dubai will be at 11:35. Return flight will be carried out at 13:05. Planes will be in Fergana at 17:40.

A one-way ticket can be purchased for 2,2 million soums (about $200), while a round-trip ticket can be purchased from 3,64 million soums.