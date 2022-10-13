Aliyev meets with Raisi in Astana

13 Oct. 21:15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi during his working trip to Astana, the press service of the head of the republic reports.

During the meeting, Raisi expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral trade and economic relations, noting that Tehran intends to develop comprehensive cooperation with Baku.

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan continues its efforts to ensure peace and security in the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the President of Azerbaijan reminded that Baku offered Yerevan to sign a peace treaty based on the 5 principles. According to him, success will be possible if Armenia shows political will.

The leaders of the countries also stated that the opening of the Aghband bridge between the states has both symbolic and great practical significance. Moreover, the heads of Azerbaijan and Iran exchanged views on regional security issues.