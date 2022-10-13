International "ETHNOFEST 2022" starts on Friday in Tbilisi

13 Oct. 21:50

The international festival of traditional craft and design called "ETHNOFEST 2022" will be held in Tbilisi for the third time, the organizers report. The festival will take place on October 14-15.

""ETHNOFEST" brings together representatives of traditional crafts and design annually, its goal is a professional exchange of experience, as well as the development of traditional crafts for the economic growth of countries.

As part of the festival, craftsmen from Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will present their products at the Expo Georgia Exhibition Center in pavilions 4, 5 and 6.

The program of the event also includes presentations and public lectures from masters from the Czech Republic and Ukraine, educational exhibitions, consultations and meetings with experts.

At the closing ceremony, which will take place on October 16, there will be an awards ceremony for the "Best Stand" contest winners.