CIS to dedicate 2023 to the Russian language

13 Oct. 22:35

2023 in the CIS has been declared the Year of the Russian Language, the draft action plan was approved by the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth countries, the CIS Executive Committee's press service reports.

The ministers discussed the draft action plan during the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers in Astana.

The document contains more than 150 paragraphs, which include activities aimed at training and advanced training of teaching staff in the field of the Russian language, identification and support of gifted children and youth in the field of Russian studies, involvement the CIS countries citizens to study at universities in the Russian Federation and for those wishing to study the Russian language.

Moreover, the participants of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers decided to submit a draft Plan of Priority Actions in the Field of Humanitarian Cooperation for 2023-2024 for consideration by the Council of Heads of Government.