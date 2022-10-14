Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs begins in Astana

14 Oct. 9:40

Meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia has begun in Kazakhstan's Astana on October14, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he expected to discuss with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan the implementation of agreements reached by the presidents of the three countries in 2020 and 2021 so that to understand better "how to proceed."

Speaking at a trilateral meeting underway in Astana, he said it could be a convenient occasion "to talk about that and see what we could report to our leaders regarding the implementation of agreements that they have signed," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov maintained with confidence that at the meeting they, the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, would "have a better understanding of how to proceed."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said since their last meeting in May a substantial number of bilateral and multilateral contacts had taken place and that it would be useful to discuss "peace settlement, including the delimitation of the state border and the opening of communications," as well as humanitarian issues.

In his turn, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the current meeting would be a good opportunity to find solutions to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and discuss Nagorno-Karabakh.