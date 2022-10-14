Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to Armenian fire once again

14 Oct. 10:20

The Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Alibayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district on October 14, starting from 00:40 (GMT+4) to 01:50, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Yesterday, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorja and Istisu directions of Basarkechar district using caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in the Alibayramli and Istisu settlements of Kalbajar district, starting from 15:15 to 15:50.