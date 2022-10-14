Germany's natural gas storage facilities pass 95% November target

14 Oct. 13:20

Germany's natural gas storage facilities passed the 95% target for November three weeks ahead of schedule, according to data released by the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI), a European energy data platform.

“Yes, the 95% have been reached,” Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said by text message, confirming industry data published online late on Thursday.

The storage level represents a nationwide average that German authorities had aimed to reach by Nov. 1.

While the progress in filling up Germany’s reserves decreases the risk of rationing, the outcome depends on how much households and companies will reduce consumption and how cold the winter will be.