Erdogan orders to promptly start work on gas hub

14 Oct. 13:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, has ordered to promptly start work on the gas hub idea.

"For such a distribution center, of course, Thrace is seen as the most important place for this business,” said Erdogan referring to a region in northwestern Türkiye, near the Greek border.

“Together with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, we instructed our Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the relevant institution on the Russian side to work together. They will do this work there," Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane returning from a trip to Kazakhstan.

"Wherever the most appropriate place is, we will hopefully have established this distribution center there. We have a national distribution center, but of course now this will be an international distribution center," Anadolu cited the president as saying.