Russian-made turbines will be used for transportation of gas via projected new legs of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"As far as turbines are concerned, those would definitely be Russian-made turbines," he told Rusisa’s Channel One.

According to Miller, not a single operational turbine currently remains at the Nord Stream’s Portovaya compressor station, as a result of the situation surrounding the Siemens-made turbines.