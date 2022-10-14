Klaar: EU's civil mission arriving to Yerevan today

14 Oct. 14:00

Today advance team of EU monitors arrives in Yerevan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said.

"The aim of the EU deployment will be to monitor the situation and support Azerbaijan-Armenia stabilisation on the ground," he said.

The issues of placement of this mission was reflected in the statement adopted on October 7 following the quadripartite meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.