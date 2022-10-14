Russia-Central Asia summit opens in Astana

14 Oct. 15:00

The Russia-Central Asia summit has started in Astana, according to the Kremlin website.

The leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Kazakhstan will discuss prospects of further cooperation.

The joint statement will be adopted at the summit, which will contain relevant issues of regional cooperation.

The summit is held on occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Central Asian countries and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there are external efforts to interfere in political, economic and humanitarian relations between Russia and Central Asian countries.

"The situation in the world and the region, which is growing more complicated, is pushing us toward reinvigorating all the mechanisms of our interaction. Efforts [are taking place] from the outside to interfere in the development of our cooperation in many areas, disrupt the honest ties and close engagement in politics, economy and the humanitarian area that have been shaped throughout history," the president said at the first Russia-Central Asia summit in Astana.

"Now, indeed, truly coordinated joint steps of our countries are very much relevant both to strengthen our alliance and strategic partnership, and to increase the resilience of our economies," Putin said.

He separately thanked the participants of the meeting for supporting the initiative to hold the summit.

"It’s clear that relations between our countries are being built in a variety of areas and in different formats. We are constantly in contact, in direct communication," the president said. The contacts take place within the various associations, he said.

"We can always consult with each other, settle any emerging problems," Putin continued.

Putin expressed hope that the new format of communication will be useful and "will bring some added value."