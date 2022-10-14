Russia registers 14,736 new COVID-19 cases

14 Oct. 15:45

Russia has registered 14,736 new COVID-19 cases and 99 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

"Russia recorded 14,736 new COVID-19 cases and 1,750 patients were hospitalized over the day, down 4.1% from the day before," the headquarters said.

The number of hospitalizations grew in 33 Russian constituent territories, decreased in 43, and remained unchanged in nine, it said.

The daily morbidity decreased by 741 cases from 15,477 reported on Thursday. The morbidity level is similar to that of early August when the morbidity rates were on the rise.

Another 99 patients died from COVID-19 over the past day, compared to 101 the day before.

"Meanwhile, 27,520 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, down 10.6% from October 13," the headquarters said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia saw a total of 21,278,816 COVID-19 cases, including 388,709 deaths and 20,559,274 recoveries.