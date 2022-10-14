Novak: Russia not interested in high gas prices

14 Oct. 17:00

Russia is not interested in high gas prices because this leads to accelerated introduction of renewable energy sources, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Anadolu Agency.

"We do not want high prices because if prices are high, alternative renewable energy sources may start to be used quicker," Novak said.

Current prices on the gas market were created artificially because the European politicians created themselves the problem of natural gas supplies, the Deputy Prime Minister added.