Turkish mine blast’s death toll rises to 28

15 Oct. 10:15

An explosion at a coal mine in Turkey's Bartin province killed 28 people, Health Minister Fakhreddin Koca said.

"The death toll from the explosion in Bartin has reached 28 people. 11 patients are receiving necessary treatment, six patients are in Istanbul and five in Bartin," the head of the department wrote.

The Office for the Prevention and Elimination of Consequences of Emergencies informed that the biast was caused by firedamp.

After the incident at the mine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu left for the scene.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the Turkish leader in connection with the tragedy in the province.

"We are deeply shocked by the news of the death and injury of a large number of people as a result of an explosion at a mine in the province of Bartin. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, the fraternal people of Turkey, and wish the quickest recovery to the victims," ​​the statement of the Azerbaijani president reads.

An explosion at a coal mine in the Turkish city of Amasra, Bartin province, occurred at a depth of 300 m at 18:15 local time. About 50 people remain under the rubble.