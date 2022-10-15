Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani positions continues three days

15 Oct. 10:35

The Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the settlement of Hajilar, the Lachin region, and Tezekend, the Dashkesan region, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

According to the statement, the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the direction of the settlements of Khazinevar and Gunashli, the Basarkechar region, shelled the positions of Azerbaijan. The shelling lasted on October 14-15.

The Azerbaijani military, located in the indicated directions, took corresponding response measures.