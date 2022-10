15 Oct. 10:45

Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi announced Tehran's readiness to become a mediator between Baku and Yerevan, Tasnim news agency reports.

The relevant statement Raisi made at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Astana.

"The Islamic Republic is ready to use its enormous potential to resolve disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the news agency quotes him as saying.