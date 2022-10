15 Oct. 11:00

The federal Match TV channel will broadcast the FC Alania- FC Volgar match, the press service of the football club informs.

The teams will meet in the 5th round of the Russian Cup. The match will take place on November 2 at 17:00 in Grozny.

It is noted that the FC Alania’s fans pin their hopes on the victory of their team and wish success to the players.