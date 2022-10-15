Kazakhstan, Turkey consider developing agricultural sector

15 Oct. 11:20

Astana is ready to actively develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Ankara in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeev said at a meeting with Director General of Plant Production of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Mehmet Hasdemir, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the republic informs.

The parties discussed the cooperation in the field of seed production, testing of crop varieties and the exchange of genetic materials of agricultural plants.

Karashukeev proposed to intensify the work of research institutes to conduct joint scientific work in the field of crop production.