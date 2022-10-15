Tokayev expresses condolences to Turkish people

15 Oct. 12:10

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the explosion at a mine in Bartin province, Akorda's press service reports.

“At this difficult moment, sharing the grief in connection with the tragedy, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you and the families who lost their loved ones. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the letter reads.

As a result of an explosion at a coal mine in the Turkish province of Bartin, 28 people were killed.