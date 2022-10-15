Astana, Ashgabat to develop bilateral cooperation

15 Oct. 12:40

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed a 2022-2024 Comprehensive Cooperation Program, the press service of the Kazakh leader reports.

The heads of the two countries Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in Astana in narrow and extended formats.

"As part of the state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan, a joint statement was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of Turkmenistan, a 2022-2024 Comprehensive Program for Bilateral cooperation," the statement reads.