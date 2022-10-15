Rasul Gamzatov metro station may appear in Moscow

15 Oct. 12:55

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, during a working visit to Moscow, met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, the press service of the head of the republic reports.

The parties, in addition to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the poet Rasul Gamzatov, also discussed the construction of kindergartens and schools in Dagestan in the framework of the Education and Demography national projects.

"Among the proposals was the initiative of the head of Dagestan to perpetuate the world famous poet in the names of streets in the regions of Russia, as well as one of the Moscow metro stations under construction," the report reads.