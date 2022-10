15 Oct. 13:10

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed his condolences to the Turkish people in connection with the explosion at the mine in the province of Bartin.

He noted that the country is saddened by the tragic news from Turkey and at this moment "we support the relatives of the dead, injured and participants in the rescue operation."

"We express our sincere condolences and support to the people and government of Turkey," the head of government wrote on social networks.