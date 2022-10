15 Oct. 13:35

During his visit to Astana Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met with the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

An excerpt from the video of the meeting between Lukashenko and Nazarbayev was published in the social networks. On the video, Nazarbayev warmly welcomes the guest on the threshold of his house, then they are photographed together and talking by the fireplace. Nazarbayev shows Lukashenko an album with joint photos from the EAEU meetings.